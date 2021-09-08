Kerala Akshaya AK-514 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 8

Wednesday will witness the lucky draw for Kerala lottery department’s Akshaya AK 514 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket-holders of Akshaya AK 514 must stay tuned from 3 pm here for the results of the lucky draw. Ticket that wins the first prize for Akshaya AK 514 will get Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Each ticket for Kerala lottery is sold for Rs 40. The consolation prize winner for Wednesday’s lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000.

Follow these four steps to check if you are one of the winners of Akshaya AK 514 lottery:

Step 1: Use your smart device with internet connection to access the official website of Kerala Lottery department

Step 2: The homepage of the website will flash the hyperlink reading: Kerala Lottery Result 08.09.2021 Akshaya AK 514

Step 3: The new webpage will feature the list of winning tickets for Akshaya AK 514

Step 4: Check the numbers mentioned in the list to see if your ticket is mentioned in it

Winners of today’s Akshaya AK 514 lucky draw must confirm and verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the winners have confirmed their ticket numbers, they must submit their tickets and valid identification documents to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

