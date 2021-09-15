Kerala Akshaya Ak-515 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 15

The lucky draw for Kerala Akshaya AK-515 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. You can check out this space for live updates of the results as and when the lottery department starts declaring it from 3 pm. The ticket number which wins the first prize in today’s lucky draw will be receiving Rs 70 lakh. The first runner-up in Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw will take home Rs 5 lakh while the second runner-up of Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Winners of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

