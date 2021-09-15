CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Akshaya Ak-515 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 15
1-MIN READ

Kerala Akshaya Ak-515 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 15

The first prize winner of Win Win W-633 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Akshaya Ak-515 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Wednesday, September 15. Check out for live updates here from 3 pm

The lucky draw for Kerala Akshaya AK-515 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. You can check out this space for live updates of the results as and when the lottery department starts declaring it from 3 pm. The ticket number which wins the first prize in today’s lucky draw will be receiving Rs 70 lakh. The first runner-up in Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw will take home Rs 5 lakh while the second runner-up of Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-515 lottery on 15.09.2021 is ending with

8461      8416      8641     8614

8146     8164      4861      4816

4681     4618      4186      4168

6841    6814     6481        6418

6184    6148     1846       1864

1486    1468     1684       1648

Winners of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-515 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

first published:September 15, 2021, 13:51 IST