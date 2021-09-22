Kerala Akshaya AK-516 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 22

On Wednesday, the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be conducting the Akshaya AK-516 lottery lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check LIVE updates of the result in real time here from 3 pm. The ticket-holder who wins the first prize in today’s Akshaya AK-516 lucky draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The first runner-up of Akshaya AK-516 lottery will take home Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner of Akshaya AK-516 will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Akshaya AK-516 lottery will be given Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing winning numbers for Akshaya AK-516 22.09.2021 lottery are ending with

3614 3641 3164 3146

3461 3416 6314 6341

6134 6143 6431 6413

1364 1346 1634 1643

1436 1463 4361 4316

4631 4613 4136 4163

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state; while those who win an amount above Rs 5,000 should submit their tickets at the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof.

Kerala government organises seven weekly and six Mega Bumper lottery draws every year. Wednesday’s lucky draw will be for Akshaya AK-516 tickets.

The lottery department of Kerala, founded on September 1, 1967, was the first such official department in India. Its first lottery ticket was released on November 1, 1967 and valued at Re 1. The first prize money of the first lottery lucky draw was Rs 50,000.

