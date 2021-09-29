Kerala Akshaya AK-517 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 29

The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be organising the lucky draw for the Akshaya AK-517 lottery ticket on Wednesday. The lucky draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. You can check the Live updates of the results here from 3 pm onwards.

Ticket-holder who wins the first prize in today’s Akshaya AK-517 lucky draw will take home Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-517 will take home Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize winner of Wednesday’s Akshaya AK-517 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for AkshayaAK-517 lottery 29.09.2021 are ending with:

5761 5716 5671 5617

5176 5167 7561 7516

7651 7615 7156 7165

6571 6517 6751 6715

6157 6175 1576 1567

1756 1765 1657 1675

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of today’s Akshaya AK-517 lucky draw must remember that to receive the prize money, they will have to submit the winning ticket within 30 days.

Akshaya AK-517 winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state of Kerala; while Akshaya AK-517 winners who have won an amount more than Rs 5,000 will have to deposit their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Those who win an amount above Rs 1 Lakh in today’s Akshaya AK-517 lucky draw will have to contact the director or the deputy director of state lotteries.

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

