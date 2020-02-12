Kerala Akshaya Lottery Result Announced at keralalotteries.com, Know Who Won the First Prize

Kerala Akshaya lottery result was announced on Wednesday, February 12. Akshaya lottery AK-432 result was declared on the official website of Directorate of Kerala Lotteries: keralalotteries.com. The result for the lottery was declared at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of the Akshaya Lottery scheme carries a reward of Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third prize winner got Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize in Akshaya lottery was Rs 8,000.

The first prize was won by ticket number AS103302, while the second prize went to ticket number AX883087.

A single ticket of Akshaya lottery costs Rs 40, while the entire ticket book could be purchased at Rs 750.

As per the rules, if the reward is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the winning amount is above Rs 5,000, you will have to furnish your tickets and a valid ID proof before a bank or government lottery office.

The Kerala government runs lotteries daily and it is one of the biggest source of income for the state. Besides the regular draws, four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra – are organised.

The state government also arranges two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

In the AK-431st draw that was held on February 5, ticket number AA 465029 was awarded the first prize of Rs 60 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by AD 412598.

Yesterday, the result for Sthree Sakthi Lottery was announced and the ticket number SN 202108 got the first prize of Rs 70 lakh.

