Kerala Akshaya Lottery Results for May 12 Postponed; Winners for May 5 to be Declared Today at 3 PM

Kerala State lottery department has postponed the Wednesday lottery Akshaya AK 497 for May 12 due to the Covid-19 lockdown across the state. Going by the official statement, the lottery draws for today as well as tomorrow i.e, May 13 have also been postponed. The date of declaration of these lotteries draws is also unclear. The state government announced complete lockdown till May 16 on Saturday i.e, May 8 to curb the Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the department will announce the Kerala Akshaya AK 496 lottery result which was scheduled for May 5. One can check the result by visiting the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net once the result will go live after 3 pm. The Akshaya lottery is held every Wednesday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Here’s how you can check the Kerala Akshaya AK 496 result

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any internet browser and search for https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 05.05.2021 Akshaya AK 496’

Step 3. The Kerala Wednesday lottery Akshaya AK 496 result will be opened on the next page

Step 4. Match your ticket numbers with aunty of the winning number and see whether you have won or not

The Kerala Akshaya AK 496 winners will get several prizes between Rs 100 to Rs 70 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Check the list of prizes that the Kerala Wednesday lottery ticket holder can win

First Prize- Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 1000

Seventh Prize- Rs 500

Eighth Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Once the Kerala Akshaya AK 496 result is declared, the winners will have to claim their prize money from the concerned department within 30 days. They will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket and other required documents. Later, a verification process will be carried out by the concerned department after which the prize money will be handed over to the winner.

The winning amount is subjected to tax deduction, if applicable. At present, more than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki, and Thamarassery in the Kozhikkode district of the state.

