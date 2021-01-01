Kerala All Set for Covid-19 Vaccine Mock Drill on Jan 2; 4,991 New Cases, 5,111 Recoveries

Kerala is all set for the COVID vaccine mock drill on January 2, as 4,991 new cases were recorded on Friday and 5,111 people cured of the infection. While the virus caseload mounted to 7,65,923, the total recoveries touched 6,97,591 and active cases 65,054.

The toll has climbed to 3,095 with 23 more deaths being added to the tally after being confirmed to be due to the virus. In the last 24 hours, 52,790 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 9.45 per cent,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

So far, 79,64,724 samples have been sent for testing. Meanwhile, all arrangements have been completed in for the Covid vaccinemock drill on Saturday, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The dry run will be held in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad from 9 am to 11 am. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.

Kerala is fully prepared for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine, the minister said. So far, 3.13 lakh people have registered for vaccination.

In the first phase, government, private hospitals, health workers, medical students, ASHA and Anganwadi workers would be administered the vaccine. Of the fresh positive cases recorded today, 59 were health workers, while 94 had come from outside the state and 4,413 infected through contact.