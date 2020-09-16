Kerala Allows Asymptomatic, Covid-positive Migrant Labourers to Work in Designated Areas

Migrant workers in Kerala who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic can work in "areas exclusively marked" for them, an order issued by the Kerala government states.

The order was issued on the direction of Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Alkesh Kumar Sharma over delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state, The News Minute reported.

Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Department Satyajeet Rajan issued the order stating that migrant workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 must be segregated from others, but those asymptomatic may work in specified areas while taking all precautions.

Accommodation for such asymptomatic workers should be in keeping with the guidelines adhered to by Covid-19 First Line Treatment Centres. In the event that an asymptomatic migrant worker develops symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell or taste or breathlessness, he or she should be referred to a Covid-19 hospital or the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA).

According to the order, migrant workers entering Kerala must quarantine at a location chosen by the contractor of the project they work on for 14 days. Workers who arrive in the state without having taken a test must undergo an antigen test on the fifth day from their arrival. The cost of such a test will be borne by the contractor, the order states.

Technical teams, officers and consultants involved in industrial projects in Kerala are also required to adhere to guidelines on quarantine.

Migrant labourers who test negative for Covid-19 may work while following physical distancing and must be confined to the site of their work and their accommodation.

The order holds good also for migrants who are not employed by a contractor. However, it does not state whether the state government will bear the cost of quarantining and testing such workers.