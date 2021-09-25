Kerala to Allow Hotels, Restaurants, Bars for In-House Dining; Air-Conditioning Barred

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed for in-house dining, and their staffers and workers must be fully vaccinated. The chief minister added that these places can operate with 50 percent seating capacity. The CM also said that air-conditioning would not be allowed, and windows and doors should remain open for ventilation.

This apart, indoor stadiums and swimming pools have been allowed to open for those who have got double doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Those below 18 years of ago would be allowed at these places.

After being closed since March 2020, the Kerala government decided last week to reopen schools from November 1. The government on September 24 issued draft guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state, which includes allowing only two students to sit in a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals for children.

Health Minister Veena George also said that 91.3 per cent of the targeted population, which is above 18 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39 per cent of the same age group received both the doses.

Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 45,97,293 and the death toll to 24,318.

