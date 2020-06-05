Kerala Allows Opening Places of Worship, Malls and Resturants from June 9 With Restrictions in Place

Kerala will allow the opening of places of worship, malls and resturants from June 9 in strict accordance with guidelines and social distancing norms.

At the hill shrine of Sabarimala temple, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at a time through virtual queue. It will be compulsory for the devotees to wear masks before entering the temple. There will be thermal scanning at Nilakal, Pamba and Sannidhanam. Facemasks and gloves will also be a must for the devaswom workers.

Those below the age of 10 and above 65 will not be allowed in to visit the shrine.

On the question of allowing devotees from different states to visit the shrine, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We have not taken a decision over allowing people from other states but this is not a time when they should come in large number."

As per the guidelines, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities should not visit any places of worship. Those with symptoms should not be allowed.

The chief minister further said that the name and address of devotees should be recorded and suggested that people bring their own pens.

The maximum number of people that can be allowed in a place of worship is 100. They will have to follow social distancing norms like maintain a 6-feet distance and compulsorily wear masks. The places of worship should allocate seperate entry and exit and should not hand over prasad or sprinkle water.

The directives came after a meeting between the chief minister and the representatives of various religious organisations. It was also decided that priests above the age of 65 will not be allowed.

The guidelines further include not touching idols or holy books, playing of devotional songs electronically instead of singing together, avoiding the Chorronu (first meal) ritual. If a place of worship holds baptism, it should be done without touching.

In the hotels, temperature of guests should be checked and it must be ensured that the staff and guests wear masks at all times. Entry and exit to the hotels should be separate.

The number of people in lift should be restricted. On escalators, people should stand on alternate steps. Luggage should be disinfected.

Room service should be promoted and the order should be kept at the door of the room.

The temperature of the air conditioners should be kept aroun 24-30 degree Celsius.

People can dine in at restaurants. Home delivery should be promoted. The temperature of those going for delivery should be checked. Menu card should be made of disposable material that can be destroyed after a person checks. Paper napkins should be used

Restaurants and food court seating capacity 50 percent should be allowed. All tables should be disinfected after customer leaves. Theatres and game area of children in malls should be closed.