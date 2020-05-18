INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala Allows Public Transport with Restrictions, Increased Fare

Newspapers are displayed for sale outside a shop at a bus terminus which has been shut down for more than a month as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Public transportation was stopped in the state on March 24 when the national lockdown was declared to contain the spread of COVID-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
The Kerala Government on Monday decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare to compensate the

shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services but hotspots will be avoided.

Public transportation was stopped in the state on March 24 when the national lockdown was declared to contain the spread of COVID-19. "We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district. Services will not operate to hotspots.

There will be an increase in the minimum charge," the Minister said. He also said that the services will be only as per the guidelines issued by the centre. "With the present guidelines issued by the centre, we will assess the situation and decide upon the inter-district and inter-state services," he said.

Saseendran also said Kerala preferred train services over inter-state bus services. "For inter-state, Kerala prefers trains over bus

services.Few trains are better than around 250 buses," he added.

The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.

