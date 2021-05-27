Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Per Month, Free Education for Children Orphaned Due to Pandemic

The Kerala government on Thursday announced ‘one-time’ financial support of Rs 3 lakh to the children left orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said immediate relief of Rs 2,000 per month will be issued to the children till they reach 18 years of age. The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level, the Chief Minister said.

“One-time financial help of Rs 3 lakhs will be given to the children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. Rs 2,000 per month will be given to these children till they reach 18 years of age. The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level," the statement read.

Govt. of Kerala will provide a special package for children who have lost their parents to #Covid19. ₹3,00,000 will be given as immediate relief and a monthly sum of ₹2,000 will be issued till their 18th birthday. Educational expenses will be covered till graduation.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 27, 2021

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, citing reports of states and union territories, said as many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to Covid-19 from April 1 till Tuesday.

Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh governments have announced financial support and free education for children that have lost their breadwinner to Covid.

