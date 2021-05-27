india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Per Month, Free Education for Children Orphaned Due to Pandemic
1-MIN READ

Kerala Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Per Month, Free Education for Children Orphaned Due to Pandemic

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Kerala government on Thursday announced ‘one-time’ financial support of Rs 3 lakh to the children left orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said immediate relief of Rs 2,000 per month will be issued to the children till they reach 18 years of age. The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level, the Chief Minister said.

“One-time financial help of Rs 3 lakhs will be given to the children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. Rs 2,000 per month will be given to these children till they reach 18 years of age. The state government will bear the cost of their education till degree-level," the statement read.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, citing reports of states and union territories, said as many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to Covid-19 from April 1 till Tuesday.

RELATED NEWS

Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh governments have announced financial support and free education for children that have lost their breadwinner to Covid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 21:24 IST