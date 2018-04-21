Kerala Artist's House Attacked Over Her Protest Paintings on Kathua Rape Case

An artist’s house was allegedly attacked after she drew paintings depicting Hindu idols as male genitalia in an outrage against the brutal rape, murder of an eight-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.Palakkad resident Durga Malathi alleged that some unidentified people threw stones at her house on Thursday night and managed to damage a parked vehicle.The artist took to Facebook on Friday to talk about the attack and shared photos of the damaged vehicle. “On Thursday night, some people threw stones at my house, they smashed the glass of my vehicle parked outside,” Durga wrote on Facebook.The artist’s paintings depicting Hindu idols with male genital came under strong criticism. Malathi had earlier said that she was receiving threats and abusive messages from Hindutva groups on social media.“I have been getting a lot of abuses on Facebook from people who say that I have hurt Hindu sentiments. Drawing a picture against the rapists of a small child is not against any religion. It’s sad that I had to repeat this everywhere,” said Malathi, adding that she will never apologise for the painting.Meanwhile, a lot of people have come in support of the artist. Muhammed Muhassin, former JNU student leader and MLA from Pattambi constituency, visited Malathi’s house and extended his support.There have been various protests across the country seeking justice for the rape victims in Kathua and UP’s Unnao.An eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Gujjar-Bakarwal community, was held captive in a temple in Kashmir's Kathua district before being strangled to death after being raped. Her body was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses there.