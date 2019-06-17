Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kerala Assembly Adopts Uniform Tax Rate on Lotteries Against Centre's Move

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, in a resolution moved in the assembly said that as of now, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST, while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax. The main opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Assembly Adopts Uniform Tax Rate on Lotteries Against Centre's Move
File photo of a lottery ticket.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly Monday adopted a resolution against the Centre's proposal to impose a uniform tax rate on lotteries instead of the current differential tax rate system.

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, in a resolution moved in the assembly said that as of now, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST, while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax. The main opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution.

"The Centre's move is to reduce the tax on lotteries run by intermediaries and bring it on par with the state-run lotteries. This will affect thousands of lottery agents and sellers in Kerala.

This move will affect the tax revenue of the state, as well as the Centre," Isaac said. The Finance Minister said that the beneficiaries would be the intermediaries in the business.

Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the move to unify the tax rate on lotteries showed how influential the lottery mafia was.

The rate for lottery tickets in Kerala, where the business is run by the state government, has been at 12 per cent, and this move by the government was to guard the intermediaries from entering the state.

The state government has maintained that the entry of private firms in the sector had to be controlled to prevent people from being cheated and to guard them from fraud.

A GST ministerial panel was asked to suggest whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system should be continued.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram