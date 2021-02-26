Kerala Assembly Elections to Be Held on April 6, Declares EC

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the Assembly polls in Kerala will be held in one phase from April 6, and counting will be held on May 2. Polls will be held in 140 seats in Kerala, a state where the BJP has struggled to make inroads. In the run up to the polls, the BJP roped in metro man E Sreedharan. Reports suggest that it is also trying to rope in other celebrities from the state including athlete PT Usha.

This comes after the Election Commission held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the situation across the country.

While conducting elections are already a herculean task in India, the EC is now faced with conducting polls while following Covid restrictions.