india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Kerala Assembly Elections to Be Held on April 6, Declares EC
1-MIN READ

Kerala Assembly Elections to Be Held on April 6, Declares EC

File photo of Election Commission of India.

File photo of Election Commission of India.

The Elections Commission on Friday announced the dates for five crucial state elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the Assembly polls in Kerala will be held in one phase from April 6, and counting will be held on May 2. Polls will be held in 140 seats in Kerala, a state where the BJP has struggled to make inroads. In the run up to the polls, the BJP roped in metro man E Sreedharan. Reports suggest that it is also trying to rope in other celebrities from the state including athlete PT Usha.

This comes after the Election Commission held a crucial meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the situation across the country.

RELATED NEWS

While conducting elections are already a herculean task in India, the EC is now faced with conducting polls while following Covid restrictions.

Tags
first published:February 26, 2021, 17:20 IST
Loading...