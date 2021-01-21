Kerala Assembly Panel Gives Clean Chit to FM Thomas Issac Over Privilege Issue
Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac presents the budget. (ANI photo)
The panel, which also heard another breach of privilege notice against MLA P C George, decided to "reprimand" the legislator for making alleged derogatory remarks against a nun, who was subjected to rape.
PTI Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated: January 21, 2021, 22:22 IST
The privilege and the ethics committee of the Kerala Assembly on Thursday gave a clean chit to state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in connection with a complaint lodged by the opposition against him for 'leaking' a CAG audit report on state-run KIIFB to the media. The panel, which also heard another breach of privilege notice against MLA P C George, decided to "reprimand" the legislator for making alleged derogatory remarks against a nun, who was subjected to rape.
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, had moved a notice against Isaac after he allegedly leaked the contents of the CAG report onKerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a press meet even before it was tabled in the house. "The committee has given clean chit to the minister and decided to reprimand MLA (George)," a source told PTI.
The Opposition had alleged that Isaac had infringed on the rights of the house by disclosing details of the CAG's audit 2018-19 report of KIIFB to the media before it was placed in the assembly. The complaint against George, representing Poonjar assembly constituency, was filed by Women's Commission chairperson, M C Josephine.
The complaint alleged that the MLA made derogatory comments against a nun, who was a victim of rape.