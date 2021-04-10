india

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Observation at Home
Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Observation at Home

File photo of Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Sreeramakrishnan also urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to quarantine. Customs officials had recorded his statement in a smuggling case on Friday.

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post, Sreeramakrishnan said he has tested positive for the infection and was under observation at his official residence here.

He also requested all those who had come in contact with him in recent days to quarantine themselves. Customs officials had recorded the statement of the speaker in the dollar smuggling case on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy have also tested positive for the virus and have been hospitalised.

first published:April 10, 2021, 18:48 IST