CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Kerala Assembly to Discuss Vizhinjam Seaport Issue Amid Ongoing Protests
1-MIN READ

Kerala Assembly to Discuss Vizhinjam Seaport Issue Amid Ongoing Protests

PTI

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 12:59 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Speaker A N Shamseer took up the other scheduled business of the day to complete it before the discussion commenced. (Image: News18 Malayalam/File)

Speaker A N Shamseer took up the other scheduled business of the day to complete it before the discussion commenced. (Image: News18 Malayalam/File)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his reply, informed the House the government's willingness to discuss the matter on the floor of the assembly later in the day.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday decided to discuss the Vizhinjam seaport issue and the ongoing agitation being staged by the local fishermen community against it.

The notice seeking an adjournment motion over the raging issue was moved by opposition Congress MLA M Vincent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his reply, informed the House the government’s willingness to discuss the matter on the floor of the assembly later in the day.

“The issue is the one which is being viewed seriously by the state. It is better to discuss the matter stopping the other proceedings," he said.

RELATED NEWS

Based on his reply, Speaker A N Shamseer took up the other scheduled business of the day to complete it before the discussion commenced.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which also led to violence on November 26 and 27. The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several policemen.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 06, 2022, 12:59 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 12:59 IST