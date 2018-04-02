Public Buses to Stay off Roads in Kerala Today, Normal Life to Be Hit Amid Call For 24-Hr Strike

Normal life in Kerala is expected to be affected today in view of a 24-hour general strike called by various trade unions demanding rollback of a central government order allowing fixed term employment across sectors.The strike call given by 16 trade unions under the banner of United Trade Union will begin tonight, CITU State President Anathalavattom Anandan said in a statement.Employees of the state and central government offices such as banks and BSNL are expected to take part in the stir.Public transport vehicles including state-owned KSRTC buses will stay off the roads today.CITU, INTUC, AITUC, STU, HMS, UTUC are among the major unions that have joined the protest call. Workers would take out protest demonstrations in different places across the state as part of the agitation against the new labour law of the Centre.The Centre had amended the Industrial Employment (Standing Order) Central Rules, 1946, through a gazette notification on March 16 that virtually gives the employer the right to 'hire and fire' workers, Anandan alleged.Meanwhile, Kerala Union of Working Journalists extended support to the strike call.