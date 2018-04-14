Kerala Banker Who was Expelled for Celebrating Kathua Girl’s Murder on Facebook Booked

Kerala police have registered a case against Vishnu Nandakumar, the banker was expelled from his job allegedly for celebrating the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua on Facebook.Nandakumar is also the nephew of BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.While speaking to CNN-News18, Radhakrishnan said that he does not want to comment on the issue.Police have registered a case under section 153a of the IPC, the section which deals with offence for promoting enmity between different religions. They said that they had received several complaints against Nandakumar.After massive outrage against Nandakumar for his statement on social media, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said they have already terminated him.Nandakumar, who was working as an assistant manager in Palarivattom branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank in Kochi, had posted a comment on Facebook justifying the brutal act. “Good that the girl has been killed at this age, otherwise she would have become a bomb against India in future,” he said.His comment drew massive outrage on social media as users launched a huge campaign demanding action against the accused. Users started posting comments on Kotak Mahindra's Facebook page seeking dismissal of Vishnu from the position.Police have registered a case against Vishnu for making derogatory remarks. The case has been registered under section 153A of IPC for promoting enmity between different religions.Kotak Mahindra put out a statement on their social media, saying they have terminated Nandakumar from his services two days back for poor performance.“We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” the Kotak Mahindra statement said.Even though Kotak Mahindra says they have sacked him a day before, people alleged the decision to sack him could be taken after the outrage. Angry protesters had also stuck posters outside the bank branch in Palarivattom seeking his sacking.Soon after the decision was made, Facebook users started pouring praise on the bank. Protests against the murder of the eight-year-old girl are being organised in different parts of the country.