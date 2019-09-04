Take the pledge to vote

Kerala-based Author 'Suggests' Those Left out of NRC Be Put in detention Camps After Sterilisation, Booked

A case was registered against author KR Indira under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
Kerala-based Author 'Suggests' Those Left out of NRC Be Put in detention Camps After Sterilisation, Booked
Representative image.
Kodungallur (Thrissur): An author, who allegedly suggested in a Facebook post that those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), be put in detention camps after being sterlised, has been booked by Kerala Police.

A case was registered against her under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said. "We got a complaint, saying a post put up by one Indira on Facebook promotes enmity between religion and was spreading hatred through social media. We have started a probe," said an investigating officer.

The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggests that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised.

When some Facebook account holders countered her argument, she allegedly replied that contraceptive drugs must be mixed in drinking water for a particular community in order to control birth among them. Her post has since been deleted from Facebook.

