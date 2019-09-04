Kerala-based Author 'Suggests' Those Left out of NRC Be Put in detention Camps After Sterilisation, Booked
A case was registered against author KR Indira under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said.
Representative image.
Kodungallur (Thrissur): An author, who allegedly suggested in a Facebook post that those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), be put in detention camps after being sterlised, has been booked by Kerala Police.
A case was registered against her under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said. "We got a complaint, saying a post put up by one Indira on Facebook promotes enmity between religion and was spreading hatred through social media. We have started a probe," said an investigating officer.
The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggests that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised.
When some Facebook account holders countered her argument, she allegedly replied that contraceptive drugs must be mixed in drinking water for a particular community in order to control birth among them. Her post has since been deleted from Facebook.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Sees Major Drop
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record
- Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dance Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Video
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final