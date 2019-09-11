Kerala Begins Work to Reduce Motor Vehicle Fines, Transport Secy to Submit Report by Sept 16

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has started to examine how the recently increased traffic fines can be brought down, state Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said on Wednesday. Directives have been issued to the officials in this regard, he told the media here.

"Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal has been directed to look into what can be done and he will submit his report on September 16, after which the State government will take the call," said Saseendran.

Like in several other parts of the country, there were widespread protests in Kerala too, against the massive hike in traffic fines.

As the cries got stronger and with celebration of the Onam festival is on peak, the state government has decided that the increased fines will no be levied. Instead, the government planning to create awareness against traffic rules violations.

Saseendran's statement came at a time when pressure mounting from across the country. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, however, defended the recent hike in traffic fines, describing it as a deterrent which will promote road safety and avert accidents.

The higher fines are meant to save lives rather than augment revenue, he said, adding that the states can decide to lower the fines imposed in their jurisdiction

