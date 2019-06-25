Kerala Best State on Health Parameters, UP Ranks Worst, Reveals Niti Aayog Report
The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.
Doctors perform surgery in an operating theatre. (Picture for representational purpose only)
New Delhi: Kerala has emerged as the top ranking state in terms of overall health performance, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the second health index launched by Niti Aayog. The second round of the health index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).
According to a report by the government think tank, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.
The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes. Among larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report.
In February 2018, the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of States and UTs for period 2014-15(base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).
The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.
