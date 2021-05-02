Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 Lottery Results for May 2 at 3 PM, First Prize Winner to get Rs 1 crore

Kerala State Lottery department will be announcing the monthly lottery draw Bhagyamithra BM-6 result for May 2 at 3 pm. The Bhagyamithra BM lottery draw is held on first Sunday of every month at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The result will also be made available on the official website of the state lottery department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php. The participants of the Kerala Lottery draw can check their status by visiting the official website. The maximum prize that a winner of the Kerala Sunday lottery can get is Rs 1 crore.

Check the Kerala Sunday lottery result for May 2 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Result view’ and go to the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the result link for Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 lottery dates May 2, 2021

Step 4: The Kerala Sunday lottery result will be displayed in form. Search for your ticket number in the winning list and see whether you have won or not

There are multiple prizes for Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 lottery winners. here’s the list of prizes that the participants of the Kerala Sunday lottery can win:

First Prize- Rs one crore

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 2 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 300

Consolation Prize- Rs 25,000

Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 lottery result for May 2 is out: Here’s what to do next

1. The winners of the Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 draw will have to submit a claim application along with a self-attested photostat copy of both sides of the ticket. They will also need to submit two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer and other required documents.

2. The participants must claim the prize money from the concerned department within 30 days of declaration of result.

3. The winners will be handed over the prize money only after the details will be found correct.

The Kerala state lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries and six festival bumper draw on Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, X-Mas/New-year every year.

