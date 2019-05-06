English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Board 10th Result 2019: Kerala SSLC Results to be Declared Today at keralaresults.nic.in; Details
The Kerala Board 10th result 2019, Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be released by Kerala Board of Secondary Education on official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
Image for Representation
Kerala Board 10th Result 2019 | In Kerala, the SSLC result 2019 will likely be announced by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education on May 6 (tomorrow). Thus, the Kerala board students should await their SSLC results with their admit cards ready as they will be required to enter vital details such as the roll number, exam center, etc. at the time of checking their Kerala SSLC result 2019 on May 6. The Kerala Board of Secondary Education will release the Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 on its official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
In the year 2018, the Kerala exam results were announced in May. Every year lakhs of students appear for the SSLC and DHSE exams at centres across the state of Kerala. The Kerala Board students can also be checked their Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net. All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 here on this page. The SSLC or Class 10th Board exams are conducted by the Kerala Education Board every year across several examination centres.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.
Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.
Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS
KERALA SSLC Results 2019 - CLASS 10 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA10
REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Last year, the Kerala SSLC Exam was conducted across 2933 centres across Kerala with 18 of these centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf countries. Students who've appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams 2019 can check their KBPE SSLC results 2019 on the official website of the Kerala board, keralapareekshabhavan.in or on examresults.net. The Kerala Board was established in the year 1990 to restructure the operations of Secondary and Collegiate Education in Kerala. There are quite a few private and government schools associated and affiliated with the Kerala Board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
