Kerala Body Organises ‘Protect Sharia’ Conference Against Triple Talaq Ordinance, Women's Entry in Mosques
Lashing out at the Centre’s triple talaq ordinance, the organisation’s president said the Modi government’s intentions behind the move were not right.
(Image: News18)
Kozhikode: In a major show of strength, the largest Muslim organisation of Kerala, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, held a 'protect Sharia' conference to protest against the Union cabinet’s recent ordinance on triple talaq.
The conference, which was held at Kozhikode on Saturday, also passed a resolution against the cabinet ordinance with a million signatories. The resolution will be submitted to President Ramnath Kovind.
Lashing out at the Centre’s triple talaq ordinance, the organisation’s president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said the Modi government’s intentions behind the move were not right.
“Centre’s decision to pass triple talaq ordinance is motivated and hurried. The government is trying to target a particular community. It’s unfortunate if the right to believe and practice a particular religion is denied,” Jifri said, adding that the government and the court are duty bound to protect the freedom of religion.
“The SC ruling which says triple talaq is un-islamic is against what is mentioned in Islamic theological texts. Triple talaq is completely Islamic,” Jifri added.
In September, the organisation had submitted a review petition to the Supreme Court challenging its decision to criminalise triple talaq.
Jifri Thangal claimed that Muslim scholars were not consulted on the triple talaq ruling.
Talking about women not being allowed to enter Sunni mosques, Jifri said the rule existed during the Prophet’s time too.
The body has control on over 9,500 of the total 12,500 madrasas in Kerala. Around 12 lakh students are enrolled in these religious schools.
