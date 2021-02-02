News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»India»Kerala Boy Burnt on Arms and Legs with Hot Spatula by Father for Not Studying
1-MIN READ

Kerala Boy Burnt on Arms and Legs with Hot Spatula by Father for Not Studying

Representative image.

Representative image.

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare centre at Pathanamthitta , police said.

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was singed, allegedly by his father with a hot spatula, for not studying, police said.

The incident, which took place on January 30, came to light after a panchayat member informed the police.

The child's father, Srikumkar (31), an alcoholic, has been arrested and remanded to custody, police said.

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare centre at Pathanamthitta , police said.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...