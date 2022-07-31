Kerala Boy Makes Wine by Watching YouTube Video, Friend Hospitalised After Drinking it

A 12-year-old boy here has landed in trouble by making grape wine by watching a YouTube video and serving it to one of his classmates, who started vomiting after consuming it and had to be rushed to a hospital at nearby Chirayinkeezhu. The boy who drank the wine was discharged from the hospital subsequently and his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The incident took place at a government school on Friday and police registered a case on their own based on the information received, a senior officer said.

“During the interrogation, the boy admitted that he had made the wine using grapes bought by his parents. He said he did not use spirit or any other alcohol as an ingredient. After preparing the wine, he filled it in a bottle and buried it underground as shown in the YouTube video,” the officer told PTI.

Police said the mother of the boy was aware that he was trying his hand at making wine but did not take it seriously. Police collected samples of the wine from the bottle the boy had brought to the school and sent those for a chemical examination with the permission of a court here, the officer said.

“The test is for ascertaining whether spirit or any other alcohol was mixed in the wine. If it comes to light that there was anything like that, we have to register a case under the Juvenile Justice Act,” the officer added.

Police have informed the boy’s parents and the school authorities about the possible legal consequences of his deed.

