Kerala Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat After Argument, Then Patiently Waits For Cops

A 22-year-old college student from Kottayam district in Kerala died after her throat was allegedly slit by her classmate, who she was reportedly in a relationship with, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Nidhina Mol and the accused, Abhishek, has been taken into custody.

The incident took place around 11:30 am inside the campus of St Thomas college in Kottayam district.

Abhishek told police that he was in relationship with the woman but there was some trouble brewing between the two. He wanted to talk to her about it but the conversation turned into a heated argument and he used a paper knife and cut her throat. She died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said that he did not run away after the attack and kept sitting on a bench till the police arrived.

