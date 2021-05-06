india

Kerala Breaks Own Record, Reports 42,464 New Covid-19 Cases in Biggest-ever Spike

Representation Image. (PTI)

It said 27,152 patients were cured of the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13.89 lakh.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 42,464 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, pushing the tally to 17,86,396, while 63 more patients succumbed to the infection,taking the toll to 5,628, the state government said. It said 27,152 patients were cured of the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13.89 lakh.

There are currently 3,90,906 active cases. The Test positivity rate (TPR) was 27.28.

Ernakulam district continued to remain on top with 6,506 new cases followed by Kozhikode (5,700), Malappuram (4,405), Thiruvananthapuram (3,969), Thrissur (3,587), and Kottayam (2,865). One person who came from the UK tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 124 people, who had come from abroad, tested positive recently and of them, genetically mutant virus was found in 11, the government said. Reports of 114 have now come out negative, it added..

first published:May 06, 2021, 18:55 IST