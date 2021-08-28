Kerala Brings Back Night Curfew as 'Covid Cases Surge Due to Lockdown Relaxations'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the worrisome surge in Covid-19 cases in the state was witnessed since the relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions were announced. He added that the daily cases spiked further due to Onam celebrations. With an aim to control the further spread of the infection, the Chief Minister has announced to bring back night curfew from next week (10 pm to 6am).

“Since the relaxations in lockdown, there has been surge in cases. It was further increased after Onam. Anticipating this, we had enhanced the treatment facilities in the state," he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala Reimposes Sunday Lockdown After Onam Surge. Check Curbs in Other States

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, Vijayan said, “Vaccination is happening at a brisk pace. In proportion to the population, Kerala is the fastest vaccinating state in the country. We have managed to administer up to 5 lakh doses in a single day. The death rate is still under control, however, there is a proportionate increase as per the number of cases. We are hoping that in September itself, we will be able to give first dose to all above 18."

The decision came as Kerala logged over 30,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. On Saturday, the state reported 31,265 new coronavirus cases and 153 deaths. According to Kerala health bulletin, 1,67,497 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the Kerala government had decided to continue with Sunday lockdown. The government, facing flak from opposition and public health experts for alleged poor Covid-19 management in the state, said lockdown shall be in force on Sundays, with only limited permissible activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here