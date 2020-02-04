Kerala Bus Strike Put off Till February 20 After Operators Meet Transport Minister
The bus strike was set to begin on Tuesday over a number of demands such as a hike in minimum fare and students' concession fare.
Image for representation
Thiruvananthapuram: A bus strike that was set to begin on Tuesday by the private bus operators' joint action committee in Kerala, was called-off after a meeting was initiated by Transport Minister A K Saseendran, with union president Lawrence Babu, general convener T Gopinath and convener K B Suresh Kumar.
Held at the government guest house here on Monday, the discussion yielded a hold-off on the strike till February 20. A report by The Hindu quoted Saseendran as saying that a hearing would be done by the Ramachandran commission to attend to the issues raised by operators.
A report will also be submitted by the commission, which has been formed for fare revision, after its hearing, he said.
Operators' demands include increase in minimum fare from Rs 8 to 10, hike of student concession fare from Rs 1 to 5 and calculation of vehicle tax on the basis of number of seats. The minister said that some of their demands would be presented before the Union Finance Minister.
The deadline for fixing the Global Positing System has been extended to December 31, Saseendran said. Student concession cards may also be digitalised, he said, after talks with bus operators and student union leaders.
