GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Businessman Wins $1 Million Lottery in Dubai Duty-Free Draw

Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Businessman Wins $1 Million Lottery in Dubai Duty-Free Draw
(Image: dubaidutyfree.com)
Dubai: An Indian businessman on Tuesday won USD 1 million in a Duty-Free draw at Dubai International Airport.

Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471, Khaleej Times reported.

Though a regular buyer of local lottery tickets in India, Thomas has never won anything before, until he decided to try his luck with the Millennium Millionaire promotion and purchased his first ticket online.

"I will expand my networking business and probably start a small software company," he said after winning the prize.

Another Indian based in Dubai won a motorbike in the same draw.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You