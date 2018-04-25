English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Businessman Wins $1 Million Lottery in Dubai Duty-Free Draw
Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471.
(Image: dubaidutyfree.com)
Dubai: An Indian businessman on Tuesday won USD 1 million in a Duty-Free draw at Dubai International Airport.
Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471, Khaleej Times reported.
Though a regular buyer of local lottery tickets in India, Thomas has never won anything before, until he decided to try his luck with the Millennium Millionaire promotion and purchased his first ticket online.
"I will expand my networking business and probably start a small software company," he said after winning the prize.
Another Indian based in Dubai won a motorbike in the same draw.
Also Watch
Prabin Thomas, who hails from Kerala businessman and runs a networking business that sells IT products, won the prize with ticket number 0471, Khaleej Times reported.
Though a regular buyer of local lottery tickets in India, Thomas has never won anything before, until he decided to try his luck with the Millennium Millionaire promotion and purchased his first ticket online.
"I will expand my networking business and probably start a small software company," he said after winning the prize.
Another Indian based in Dubai won a motorbike in the same draw.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16