Kerala Cabinet Approves Plan to Appoint Women Drivers in All Government Departments and PSUs

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Thursday decided to appoint women drivers in all government departments and Public Sector Undertaking. The personnel and Administrative Reforms department will amend the service rules to facilitate the move.

The proposal by the social justice department of the Kerala government has been approved by the cabinet.

The move is expected to take another two to three months for the implementation. After amending the rules, Public service Commission will be informed and then recruitment will take place.

The decision is part of state government's plan to ensure gender equality in all sectors of the society.

Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary of Women and Child Development said, “It's a measure to remove the disparities in the society and to demonstrate that women can undertake any work traditionally meant to be in the domain of men. This is a major step for moving towards a gender neutral society. Women have to have equal or more status in any developed society. If women can fly aircrafts, why can't they drive KSRTC buses?” He added that the state government has started training women as drivers, plumbers, electricians, etc so that there are enough opportunities for unemployed women.

Women Rights Activists are also delighted with the move and hopes that the government move will help women not just in this sector but many other areas considered as male bastions. Rejitha, women's right activist said, "It is a very positive move from the government. Since driving can be a government job for them, more women will come forward. Even the families will support them more as government job is lucrative.” She added that she hope that the move will reflect in other sector too.

Rejitha also said that earlier there were projects like she-taxi, women auto drivers but the numbers were less. Now with the government move to employ women in all government departments and public sector undertakings, the number will be huge.

