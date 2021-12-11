Kerala: Case Registered Against Muslim League Leaders, Workers for Violating Covid Protocol During Protest

Kozhikode Police has registered a case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders and party workers over alleged violation of Covid-19 protocol and obstructing traffic during their protest held on December 9 in Kozhikode beach against the handing over of Waqf Board appointments in Kerala to the Public Service Commission (PSC). The police have registered the case against 10,000 workers including leaders.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier had talks with Muslim body ‘Samastha’ and said that this will be implemented only after detailed discussion and till a final decision is taken the present situation will continue. After a discussion with the Chief Minister, ‘Samastha’ decided to not be a part of the protest on December 9.

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan had said that there should be a recruitment board like that of Devaswom recruitment board for Waqf Board too.

Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at the IUML and said it should “decide whether it is a political party or religious organisation". Vijayan further questioned if the IUML has the complete authority over the Muslim community.

“Does the League have complete authority over the Muslim community? Aren’t there Muslims who stood with us. Many times, as part of communalism, the Sangh Parivar attacks Malappuram. In the last election in Malappuram, look at the votes. The LDF’s graph has gone up very well. Only small difference while comparing with UDF’s graph. That is the change that is happening. If you come saying that you have the complete command over a community, we will not accept it," he said.

He also added that the no one is considering the League’s approval.

