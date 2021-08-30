CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Catholic Church Bishop Warns Families of Fraud Callers 'Trying to Trap Young Women'
1-MIN READ

Kerala Catholic Church Bishop Warns Families of Fraud Callers 'Trying to Trap Young Women'

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Pala diocese. (Image: Pala Diocese)

The Bishop asked parish priests to make families aware of such callers. Sources close to the Pala diocese said he issued such a circular after some incidents were reported.

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Pala diocese has issued a circular, warning families about “fraudsters” who allegedly trap girls and young women.

In the circular dated August 28, the Bishop addressed parish priests and said that these “fraudsters” call local body representatives disguising as former priests of the vicar. They then claim that they are living abroad and seek papers of girls studying there to get their feedback on certain topics.

In case of suspicion over voice modulation, the caller allegedly blames it on the “cold due to weather in the foreign country”.

The Bishop asked parish priests to make families aware of such callers. Sources close to the Pala diocese said that the Bishop has issued such a circular after some incidents were reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 30, 2021, 11:28 IST