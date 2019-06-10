Kerala CEE LLB 2019: Answer Key Released at cee-kerala.org; Objections to be Raised by June 14
The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, released the answer key to the the CEE LLB entrance exam at cee-kerala.org shortly after it took place on Sunday.
Candidates can raise objections to the answers published in the Kerala CEE LLB answer key till 5 pm on June 14.
All CEE LLB exam candidates can download the answer key to tally their answers.
The CEE LLB answer Key is available till June 14.
Steps to download CEE LLB answer key:
Step 1. Visit the official website here
Step 2. Click the link ‘CEE LLB answer key’
Step 3. CEE LLB answer key will open in PDF format
Step 4. The questions with correct answers can be viewed
Step 5. Tally all answers and estimate your scores
Step 6. Download and take a printout in case of raising objection with the CEE LLB answer key contents
To challenge the Kerala CEE LLB answer key, candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 100 for each question through demand draft drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, payable at Thiruvananthapuram.
