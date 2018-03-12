English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Download Now!
The fee will be remitted in case the objections are proved right. Also, objections raised via E-mail/Fax will not be considered and candidates must deliver the same by post or personally.
Image for representation only.
Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on its official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had organized entrance exam yesterday i.e. 11th March 2018 across the state of Kerala for candidates seeking admissions to LLM 2017-18. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and download the Answer Key now:
How to download Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on LL.M 2017 - Candidate Portal
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/llm2017/main/index.php
Candidates can make representations against the Answer Keys on or before 16th March 2018 by sending their objections to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram, along with a fee of Rs.200/- per question and supporting documents from an authoritative source.
The fee will be remitted in case the objections are proved right. Also, objections raised via E-mail/Fax will not be considered and candidates must deliver the same by post or personally.
Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Entrance Exam opens the gateway for admissions to Latin Legum Magister or Master of Laws aka LLM 2017-18 course in the Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode as well as Private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala that come under the seat-sharing agreement with the State Government.
Also Watch
How to download Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on LL.M 2017 - Candidate Portal
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/llm2017/main/index.php
Candidates can make representations against the Answer Keys on or before 16th March 2018 by sending their objections to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram, along with a fee of Rs.200/- per question and supporting documents from an authoritative source.
The fee will be remitted in case the objections are proved right. Also, objections raised via E-mail/Fax will not be considered and candidates must deliver the same by post or personally.
Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Entrance Exam opens the gateway for admissions to Latin Legum Magister or Master of Laws aka LLM 2017-18 course in the Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode as well as Private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala that come under the seat-sharing agreement with the State Government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas
- Pragmatic Jose Mourinho Passes Chelsea & Liverpool Test But Crunch Games Await Manchester United
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- 7 Steps to Ace Any Task