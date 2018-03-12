Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Download Now!

Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key has been released by the Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on its official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had organized entrance exam yesterday i.e. 11th March 2018 across the state of Kerala for candidates seeking admissions to LLM 2017-18. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and download the Answer Key now:How to download Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Answer Key?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cee.kerala.gov.inStep 2 – Click on LL.M 2017 - Candidate PortalStep 3 – Login to your profileStep 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/llm2017/main/index.phpCandidates can make representations against the Answer Keys on or before 16th March 2018 by sending their objections to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram, along with a fee of Rs.200/- per question and supporting documents from an authoritative source.The fee will be remitted in case the objections are proved right. Also, objections raised via E-mail/Fax will not be considered and candidates must deliver the same by post or personally.Kerala CEE LLM 2018 Entrance Exam opens the gateway for admissions to Latin Legum Magister or Master of Laws aka LLM 2017-18 course in the Government Law Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode as well as Private Self Financing Law Colleges of Kerala that come under the seat-sharing agreement with the State Government.