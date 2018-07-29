English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Must be Tried For Lavalin Corruption Case, CBI Tells Top Court
The corruption case concerns the loss of Rs 86.25 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of the Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district of Kerala.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday told the Supreme Court that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should face trial in the SNC Lavalin corruption case.
The corruption case concerns the loss of Rs 86.25 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of the Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district of Kerala. The now Kerala CM was the State’s Power Minister then.
The CBI registered the case in 2007 and filed the charges two years later. In 2013, the trial court cleared the minister and top officials of the charges. The high court, which heard an appeal in this case, cleared Vijayan and senior officials of the charges but ordered the trial against some others.
The high court blamed the CBI of cherry-picking its accused, ruling that there was no prima facie evidence against Vijayan. Other power ministers too had dealt with this case but only Pinarayi Vijayan was charged, the high court had observed.
The CBI said the decision of the Kerala High Court to discharge the Chief Minister was “not correct”.
The CBI also went to the apex court with its own appeal against the High Court decision. The agency said all the accused in the Lavalin case, including Chief Minister Vijayan, should be tried.
The agency questioned how the High Court could hold that there was criminal conspiracy on one hand but nevertheless discharge select accused persons.
Also Watch
The corruption case concerns the loss of Rs 86.25 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) contract with Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of the Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district of Kerala. The now Kerala CM was the State’s Power Minister then.
The CBI registered the case in 2007 and filed the charges two years later. In 2013, the trial court cleared the minister and top officials of the charges. The high court, which heard an appeal in this case, cleared Vijayan and senior officials of the charges but ordered the trial against some others.
The high court blamed the CBI of cherry-picking its accused, ruling that there was no prima facie evidence against Vijayan. Other power ministers too had dealt with this case but only Pinarayi Vijayan was charged, the high court had observed.
The CBI said the decision of the Kerala High Court to discharge the Chief Minister was “not correct”.
The CBI also went to the apex court with its own appeal against the High Court decision. The agency said all the accused in the Lavalin case, including Chief Minister Vijayan, should be tried.
The agency questioned how the High Court could hold that there was criminal conspiracy on one hand but nevertheless discharge select accused persons.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny Tackles Off-Road Like a Boss, Reminiscent of Maruti Gypsy and Jeep – Watch Video
- Heat Wave in England Will Work in Favour of Indian Spinners, Assert Maninder & Prasanna
- Producer Confirms Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas 'Engagement', Calls Her 'Unprofessional' for Exiting Bharat
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...