Kerala Chief Secy Meets Governor Khan Over Vijayan Govt's Plea in SC Against CAA

The meeting is said to have lasted 20 minutes. The Chief Secretary is understood to have informed the Governor the government had not willfully violated any rules, sources said.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Monday, a day after the latter sought a report from the Left government over moving the apex court against the Citizenship law without informing him.

The meeting is said to have lasted 20 minutes. Tom Jose did not speak to the waiting media personnel. The Chief Secretary is understood to have informed the Governor the government had not willfully violated any rules, sources said.

The Governor, who had sought a report from the Chief Secretary, had said that this should not be seen as a "personal fight".

"This is not personal fight. My only concern is that the constitution and the law must be upheld and the business of the government must be transacted in accordance with the law," he had said.

Days after passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state government had on January 13 approached the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law.

An upset khan had said it was "improper" and protocol and courtesy demanded he should have been informed by the government prior to moving the court.

