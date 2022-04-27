Kerala Chief Secy’s Visit to Gujarat to Study Their Implementation of Projects Sparks Controversy

Kerala chief secretary V P Joy’s trip to Gujarat to learn about the system to implement projects has kicked up a political controversy, at a time when the Left front has been talking about the ‘Kerala model’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, has realised that the Gujarat model is the best.

According to the government order, chief secretary Dr V P Joy and Umesh N S K, staff officer to the chief secretary, will visit Gujarat from April 27 to 29 for the presentation on Gujarat CM’s dashboard system for implementation of projects, considered a tool to aid good governance.

During the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government, labour minister Shibu Baby John’s visit to Gujarat had led to protests from the Left. They had even demanded his resignation.

John said, “This shows their double standards and hypocrisy. Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said there is nothing to study from Gujarat. During that visit, within few minutes into the meeting, I realised that their skill development model can’t be emulated in Kerala.”

BJP state president K Surendran said, “Vijayan has directed Joy to study about the dashboard system because he understood that the Gujarat model is right. Apart from the Gujarat model, stopping corruption will benefit people.”

