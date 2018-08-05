English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Church Flays NCW for Proposing to Ban Confessions
The NCW's recommendation came in the backdrop of a rape case against four priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church who were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman.
Representative image. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Sunday flayed the proposal of National Commission for Women (NCW) to prohibit the churches from practicing confession, saying it went against the spirit of religious freedom envisaged in the Constitution.
A resolution read out in most of the Orthodox churches in the state on Sunday said the proposal was against the spirit of ancient Indian culture and rich values, which respects all religions and faiths with tolerance.
"We request the government of India to reject this unilateral immature proposal of the National Women's Commission which is against the spirit of religious freedom as envisaged in the constitution," the resolution said.
The NCW's recommendation came in the backdrop of a rape case against four priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church who were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman.
The matter came to light after the victim's husband wrote to the church alleging that the priests 'blackmailed and raped' his wife by using her confession.
The NCW had recommended abolishing the practice of "confessions" in churches over fears it can lead to women getting blackmailed.
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) had petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the move, calling it 'shocking.'
Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, from Kerala, had 'rejected outright' the NCW's recommendation, insisting that the Modi government would never interfere in religious beliefs of people.
Also Watch
A resolution read out in most of the Orthodox churches in the state on Sunday said the proposal was against the spirit of ancient Indian culture and rich values, which respects all religions and faiths with tolerance.
"We request the government of India to reject this unilateral immature proposal of the National Women's Commission which is against the spirit of religious freedom as envisaged in the constitution," the resolution said.
The NCW's recommendation came in the backdrop of a rape case against four priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church who were accused of sexually exploiting a married woman.
The matter came to light after the victim's husband wrote to the church alleging that the priests 'blackmailed and raped' his wife by using her confession.
The NCW had recommended abolishing the practice of "confessions" in churches over fears it can lead to women getting blackmailed.
Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) had petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the move, calling it 'shocking.'
Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, from Kerala, had 'rejected outright' the NCW's recommendation, insisting that the Modi government would never interfere in religious beliefs of people.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Wrests Top Spot From Steve Smith in ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Helicopter Eela Trailer: Kajol's Over-protective Mother is a Laugh Riot
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Michael Jordan Backs LeBron James After Donald Trump Questions Player's Intelligence
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...