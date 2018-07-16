Kerala Church Scandal: SC to Hear Tomorrow Anticipatory Bail Plea of Priest

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of Father Soni Abraham Varghese in connection with the sex scandal case involving four clergymen attached to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.The crime branch had on July 2 registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of statements given by a woman belonging to the same Church accusing them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.The high court had earlier dismissed his plea and ordered him to surrender forthwith.The woman has alleged that all the four priests had misused her confessions to sexually exploit her.The probe agency has already arrested two of the accused.