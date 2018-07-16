English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Church Scandal: SC to Hear Tomorrow Anticipatory Bail Plea of Priest
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of Father Soni Abraham Varghese in connection with the sex scandal case involving four clergymen attached to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.
The crime branch had on July 2 registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of statements given by a woman belonging to the same Church accusing them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.
The high court had earlier dismissed his plea and ordered him to surrender forthwith.
The woman has alleged that all the four priests had misused her confessions to sexually exploit her.
The probe agency has already arrested two of the accused.
Also Watch
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.
The crime branch had on July 2 registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of statements given by a woman belonging to the same Church accusing them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.
The high court had earlier dismissed his plea and ordered him to surrender forthwith.
The woman has alleged that all the four priests had misused her confessions to sexually exploit her.
The probe agency has already arrested two of the accused.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Anushka-Virat's Recent Photo Will Definitely Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Check Inside
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics