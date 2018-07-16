GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kerala Church Scandal: SC to Hear Tomorrow Anticipatory Bail Plea of Priest

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Church Scandal: SC to Hear Tomorrow Anticipatory Bail Plea of Priest
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the anticipatory bail plea of Father Soni Abraham Varghese in connection with the sex scandal case involving four clergymen attached to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case.

The crime branch had on July 2 registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of statements given by a woman belonging to the same Church accusing them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.

The high court had earlier dismissed his plea and ordered him to surrender forthwith.

The woman has alleged that all the four priests had misused her confessions to sexually exploit her.

The probe agency has already arrested two of the accused.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery