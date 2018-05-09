English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Class 12 Result 2018: DHSE Class 12 Result Releasing on May 10 at 11 am on keralaresults.nic.in. Details Here
The Kerala Secondary Education Board will put out the Kerala DHSE Result 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) conducted the Kerala DHSE plus two Examination held from March 7-March 27.
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala Class 12 Results 2018 | The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE will be announcing the Kerala DHSE Results 2018, Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018 on May 10. The Kerala Secondary Education Board will put out the Kerala DHSE Result 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) conducted the Kerala DHSE plus two Examination held from March 7-March 27. The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result will also be available on examresults.net, kerala.indiaresults.com
Steps one need to follow to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Login to the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Result 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the desired board button, DHSE Results 2018, Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2018 will be displayed.
Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.
Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018
All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Kerala result 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 via SMS
Get Kerala DHSE Result 2018 via SMS KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2018 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
