Kerala Class 12 Result 2018: DHSE Class 12 Result Releasing on May 10 at keralaresults.nic.in. Details Here

| The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE will be announcing the Kerala DHSE Results 2018, Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018 on May 10. The Kerala Secondary Education Board will put out the Kerala DHSE Result 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website k eralaresults.nic.in The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) conducted the Kerala DHSE plus two Examination held from March 7-March 27. The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala DHSE Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result will also be available on examresults.net Step 1: Login to the official website k eralaresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Result 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the desired board button, DHSE Results 2018, Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2018Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2018 will be displayed.Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page.