Kerala CM, 8 Ministers in Quarantine after Visiting Kozhikode Crash Site with Officials Who Test Covid Positive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and eight other ministers, including Health Minister KK Shailaja, went into self-quarantine on Friday after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram district collector who tested positive for coronavirus.

The move came days after they visited the site of the Air India Express plane crash in Karipur airport in Kozhikode. Twenty-two officials, including the Malappuram district collector and district police chief who assisted in the rescue operations, have tested positive.

The other leaders include Minister for Industry EP Jayarajan, Minister for Agriculture VS Sunilkumar, Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappalli, Minister for Transport AK Saseendran, Minister for Excise TP Ramakrishnan, Minister for Local Self Governments AC Moideen, and Minister for Higher Education and Welfare of Minorities KT Jaleel.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behra were also with the team that visited the site.

Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan had coordinated the search and rescue operations after the Air India Express flight had veered off the tabletop runway and crashed into a valley and broke into pieces on August 7. Eighteen people were killed and several others injured in the mishap.

The collector, deputy collector and assistant collector, superintendent of police were among 20-odd people who have tested positive on Friday.

"I have been tested positive today and I am asymptomatic," said Gopalakrishnan.