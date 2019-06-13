Kerala CM Assures Full Aid to Woman Wrongly Diagnosed with Cancer at Kottayam Medical College

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said his government will provide all assistance to the woman who was "wrongly" diagnosed with cancer and subjected to chemotherapy at a Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam.

Vijayan said doctors, who wrongly diagnosed cancer, started the medical procedure in a hurry.

"They (doctors) should not have hurried to initiate the medical procedure. They should have waited for further confirmation. Now the woman is staring at an uncertain future. We have assured

her all help. I have asked the district collector to submit a report on this," Vijayan said in the state assembly.

The woman, hailing from Alappuzha district, was subjected to chemotherapy at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested.

State Health minister K K Shailaja had earlier ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the middle-aged woman was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested.

According to the woman, she had undergone treatment at the general surgery department of the hospital on February 28 for a lump on her breast. Her samples were taken and sent for testing at the hospital laboratory as well as a private lab.

Chemotherapy was started immediately after the doctors at the oncology department of the hospital received the report from the private lab, which said she had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, the report from the hospital lab came two weeks later and it said it was not cancerous.

Chemotherapy was immediately stopped and the oncology department referred her back to the general surgery department where the lump was removed through surgery.

The samples tested at the private lab were again tested at the hospital laboratory as well as a lab at the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).

The reports from both the labs confirmed that it was not cancerous.

Subsequently, the woman complained to the Health Minister about the incident and health issues including serious side-effects she has been facing after the "wrong" treatment at the hospital.

The minister has ordered the government medical college principal to probe the case and submit a report.