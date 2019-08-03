Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala CM Assures to Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Death of Journalist in Car Accident

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was arrested here on Saturday for causing the death of a scribe by allegedly driving in an inebirated state.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Kerala CM Assures to Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Death of Journalist in Car Accident
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said his government would do everything possible to bring to justice those responsible for the death of a scribe here.

In his Facebook post, he also said that the government would take necessary steps to improve the safety of journalists.

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was arrested here on Saturday for causing the death of a scribe by allegedly driving in an inebirated state.

Venkitaraman, also a Medical doctor and Fullbright Fellow, allegedly drove a car in a rash manner and hit the stationary motorcycle of Basheer, Bureau Chief of Malayalam newspaper 'Siraj', at Museum road in the heart of the city as he was returning home from work.

"We have taken a serious view of the matter related to the accident. We will do everything possible to bring to justice those responsible for Basheer's death," Vijayan said.

Vijayan said the death of Basheer has caused much grief.

"When I saw his face for the last time, I felt like a family member has left us," he said.

The Chief Minister also said it was the peculiar professional circumstances that forced Basheer to travel at that time in the night.

Vijayan also said that the government would take necessary steps to expand the insurance scheme available for journalists.

"We will expand the scope of the insurance policy available for journalists in order to overcome the complex situations and secure the safety and future of the families," he said.

