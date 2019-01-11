Kerala CM Briefs Governor on Sabarimala Violence, Blames Sangh Parivar Outfits

In a report submitted to the Kerala governor on the instances of violence after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said over 10,024 accused have been identified of which 9,193 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations.The report also stated that in the violence in Sabarimala and other places when the temple was opened, police registered 2012 cases. In these, 10,561 accused have been identified of which 9,489 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations.Vijayan had submitted the report to governor P Sathasivam on January 9. The report was related to the violence in the state following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.The statement from CMO stated that a detailed report has been given on the planned attacks by Sangh Parivar organisations. It also mentioned the attack on women devotees, media and police personnel.According to the report," When the temple was opened, initially about 30 women were stopped by protesters of which five were women journalists. This is a violation of SC order. About 17 media personnel were injured while covering the protests and 25 people have been arrested in seven police stations across the state in relation with this."The report also stated that there is conspiracy to create communal tension. CDs of several instances and pictures that tried to promote enmity between different groups circulated on social media were also submitted as part of the reportAfter the entry of two women in their early 40s to Sabarimala, there has been violence across the state. The detailed statistics of the violence have also been submitted in the report to the governor. The hartal on January 3 alone cost a loss of 2.32 crore, it said.