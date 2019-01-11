English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala CM Briefs Governor on Sabarimala Violence, Blames Sangh Parivar Outfits
The report also stated that there is conspiracy to create communal tension. CDs of several instances and pictures that tried to promote enmity between different groups circulated on social media were also submitted as part of the report
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: In a report submitted to the Kerala governor on the instances of violence after the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said over 10,024 accused have been identified of which 9,193 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations.
The report also stated that in the violence in Sabarimala and other places when the temple was opened, police registered 2012 cases. In these, 10,561 accused have been identified of which 9,489 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations.
Vijayan had submitted the report to governor P Sathasivam on January 9. The report was related to the violence in the state following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.
The statement from CMO stated that a detailed report has been given on the planned attacks by Sangh Parivar organisations. It also mentioned the attack on women devotees, media and police personnel.
According to the report," When the temple was opened, initially about 30 women were stopped by protesters of which five were women journalists. This is a violation of SC order. About 17 media personnel were injured while covering the protests and 25 people have been arrested in seven police stations across the state in relation with this."
The report also stated that there is conspiracy to create communal tension. CDs of several instances and pictures that tried to promote enmity between different groups circulated on social media were also submitted as part of the report
After the entry of two women in their early 40s to Sabarimala, there has been violence across the state. The detailed statistics of the violence have also been submitted in the report to the governor. The hartal on January 3 alone cost a loss of 2.32 crore, it said.
The report also stated that in the violence in Sabarimala and other places when the temple was opened, police registered 2012 cases. In these, 10,561 accused have been identified of which 9,489 belong to Sangh Parivar organisations.
Vijayan had submitted the report to governor P Sathasivam on January 9. The report was related to the violence in the state following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.
The statement from CMO stated that a detailed report has been given on the planned attacks by Sangh Parivar organisations. It also mentioned the attack on women devotees, media and police personnel.
According to the report," When the temple was opened, initially about 30 women were stopped by protesters of which five were women journalists. This is a violation of SC order. About 17 media personnel were injured while covering the protests and 25 people have been arrested in seven police stations across the state in relation with this."
The report also stated that there is conspiracy to create communal tension. CDs of several instances and pictures that tried to promote enmity between different groups circulated on social media were also submitted as part of the report
After the entry of two women in their early 40s to Sabarimala, there has been violence across the state. The detailed statistics of the violence have also been submitted in the report to the governor. The hartal on January 3 alone cost a loss of 2.32 crore, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results