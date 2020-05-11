Kerala CM Calls for States' Discretion in Easing Restrictions on Public Transport in Discussion with PM Modi

In a video conference of Chief Ministers with PM Narendra Modi on Monday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan made a case for states to assess the situation and allow public transport to operate, with certain restrictions intact. He made suggestions for rail and air travel, some services of which are set to resume soon.

The CM said that state governments should have the freedom to allow three-wheelers such as auto-rickshaws to ply, with a limited number of the passengers in districts where the situation has improved. Metro rail services should be allowed in all areas except Red Zones, he said.

Inter-state transport should be allowed gradually, and with restrictions, he said. Those travelling to other states should procure passes from the state of origin as well as the destination, without having to apply for permission from other states on the way.

Vijayan also said that tickets for special trains which are being run to transport people stranded away from home should not be booked online, but should be allotted to those registered with the state governments. “This way, the states will be able to effectively control the situation,” he said.

He also requested non-stop trains from Mumbai, Ahemedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to bring back its people stranded due to the lockdown.

Speaking about air travel, Vijayan suggested that domestic flights -- except for in containment zones -- can be made operational following the protocols of the destination and origin states. “Health check-ups should be conducted at airports, and those showing symptoms should not be allowed to travel,” he said.

Remarking that at least five Indians repatriated from abroad have tested positive for Covid-19, the Chief Minister said that anti-body tests should be performed on the passengers before they board these flights.

“Kerala has an efficient system for home quarantine,” he said, requesting the Centre to allow repatriated individuals to be isolated at home instead of institutional facilities.

Kerala has repeatedly flagged the need for revenue-generating projects for those struggling with financial issues due to the lockdown.

“The states are struggling under low income and heavy expenditure. This can be overcome by raising the credit limit and providing more funds at lower interest,” the Chief Minister said.

“We have come to know that the Center is going to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore in this Financial year. The budget had proposed only 7.8 lakh crores. This debt in 5.5% of total GDP,” he observed.

He further said that loans have become necessary in the current situation, especially for states with more social responsibility.

Citing the example of a project to start food production on barren land in the state, the CM called for the structuring of the MNREGA scheme in a manner that helps it.

He called for support packages to micro- and small-scale industries and workers of unorganised sectors, in order to sustain jobs. Requesting the PM to resolve the livelihood crisis, he called for upholding the dignity of federalism.